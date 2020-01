FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — A mother and her baby have been found safe after a man broke into their home and forced them into a car at gunpoint, according to Fayetteville police.

The incident happened on Monday morning around 1:12. Police are still looking for the man, Wani Thomas, who is considered armed and dangerous.

- Advertisement -

Police say Thomas broke into a home on Tangerine Drive and forced Jasmine Livermore and a one-month-old boy, Nathaniel Thomas, into a vehicle..

Read more here.