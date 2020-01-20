WWII newsletters, newspapers now available online in NC

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina’s online archival military collection now includes installation camp newsletters and newspapers that contain little-known information about life in the state during World War II.

The collection is available as part of a two-year digitization project that the State Archives of North Carolina began in 2018 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of WWII.

The project includes newsletter issues from installations such as Camp Lejeune, Camp Davis, Morris Field, and Elizabeth City Naval Air Station.

People have been able to use the newsletters for research since 1947, but they had to do that at the State Archives rather than online.