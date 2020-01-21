Church to open shelter Tuesday ahead of another frigid night

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Anchor Church reports about 50 people showed up Monday night at their emergency shelter. Due to another extremely cold night ahead, the shelter will be open again.

The Anchor Church Volunteer Cynthia Wells says Trinity United Methodist Church will open Tuesday at 5 p.m. and there will be no entry after 9 p.m.

With temperatures dropping to chilly numbers so early, the volunteers decided to open earlier.

Wells says Trinity United Methodist Church volunteers cooked meals for those who stayed and one volunteer drove throughout downtown Wilmington to pick up more homeless people and bring them inside for warmth.

Wells says all volunteers showed love and it felt like a big family.