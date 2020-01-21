Amy Bambenek resigns as UNCW Volleyball coach

WILMINGTON,NC (UNCW Sports)–Longtime UNCW volleyball head coach Amy Bambenek has announced her resignation following an 11-year tenure with the program to become the head coach at Ohio Dominican in Columbus, Ohio.

“This is such a bittersweet good bye to a place with lifelong friends I love dearly,” said Bambenek. “I want to thank Athletic Director Jimmy Bass for his support and belief in me as a person and coach, along with the numerous administrators and assistants I have worked with over the years.

“I’m the most proud of the amazing women I have had the privilege of coaching and UNCW alumni I have met along the way. They are why I coach. I will always bleed teal, but an opportunity to be closer to my family is the right move for me at this point in time.”

Bass has appointed assistant coach Hava Davis as interim head coach. “Coach Bambenek has transformed the program during her career with UNCW,” said Bass. “We’re thankful for her time with us, building the program and bringing student-athletes to the university who have gone on to be leaders in their communities.”

Bambenek compiled a 165-161 record over the last 11 seasons and guided the Seahawks to their first Colonial Athletic Association championship and NCAA Regional appearance in 2015. The Seahawks went 24-8 overall and defeated state foe North Carolina during non-conference play.

Before Bambenek’s arrival, the program had posted a 30-116 record over the previous five seasons. She began the turnaround the following year with 13 wins and in her fifth season, she guided the team to a 20-10 mark in 2013 and the program’s first appearance in the CAA tournament since 2000. The Seahawks averaged 20.5 wins over the next three seasons and reached the semifinals of the CAA Tournament in 2013 and 2014 before winning the title in 2015.

In 2014, Meredith Peacock became the first Seahawk to earn Honorable Mention AVCA All-East honors and Nicole Lott also earned the distinction in 2015. Thirteen Seahawks earned All-CAA honors, including three-time honorees Peacock and Christi Laite.