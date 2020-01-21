Comissioners approve redevelopment project, reevaluate public transportation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County is moving forward with plans to redevelop the Government Center.

Leaders announced in August 2019 that the aging building had outlived its usefulness.

At Tuesday’s county commission meeting, the board approved Cape Fear F.D. Stonewater, LLC as the recommended developer for the Government Center Redevelopment project.

They authorized the county to enter into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the developer.

Over the next four months, the team will formulate a development and management structure with financials and preliminary design work.

Commissioners also took a step toward determining the future of Wave Transit.

In October, commissioners voted three to two to withdraw from the Wave Transit Interlocal Agreement starting July of 2021.

Commissioners unanimously adopted a joint resolution with the City of Wilmington to move forward with the evaluation, and potential restructure of public transportation and to establish a new agreement.

Wilmington City Council is expected to vote on the same resolution at their meeting Tuesday night.