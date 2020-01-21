Deputies: North Carolina teen secretly taped woman for year

STATESVILLE, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have accused an 18-year-old of secretly recording a woman for nearly a year.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that Cody Daniel Wells was arrested last week on five counts of felony secret peeping and was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

The news release from the sheriff’s office says the unidentified woman found an electronic recording device hidden in her home just before Christmas.

Investigators say the peeping dates back to the start of 2019.