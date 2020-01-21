Iguanas may fall from trees during Florida cold snap

SOUTH FLORIDA (WWAY) — It’s expected to be so cold in Florida Tuesday night that iguanas could fall from trees in the southern part of the state.

The National Weather Service in Miami tweeted a warning Tuesday that unusually cold weather could cause iguanas to fall to the ground all over south Florida’s neighborhoods.

“Falling Iguanas Possible Tonight,” the weather service said.

Temperatures falling into the 40s along the coast and the 30s inland could immobilize the cold blooded reptiles.

