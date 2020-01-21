Iguanas may fall from trees during Florida cold snap

SOUTH FLORIDA (WWAY) — It’s expected to be so cold in Florida Tuesday night that iguanas could fall from trees in the southern part of the state.

The National Weather Service in Miami tweeted a warning Tuesday that unusually cold weather could cause iguanas to fall to the ground all over south Florida’s neighborhoods.

“Falling Iguanas Possible Tonight,” the weather service said.

Jan 21 – This isn’t something we usually forecast, but don’t be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr! #flwx #miami pic.twitter.com/rsbzNMgO01 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 21, 2020

Temperatures falling into the 40s along the coast and the 30s inland could immobilize the cold blooded reptiles.