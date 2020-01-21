Missed package delivery scam can leave you unwanted charges

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – It’s a costly mistake that happens more and more often around the area – falling for a fake package delivery notice.

Consumer watchdog organizations like the NC Consumers Council say complaints about the scam are on the rise.

- Advertisement -

The fake missed delivery notices are being sent by text, email, and delivery via mailbox or right on your doorstep in the form of a doorknob hanger placard.

They are all pretty much the same.

You receive a notice saying while you were out someone tried to deliver a package.

Related Article: Federal grand jury investigating North Carolina ballot fraud

Read more here.