HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Fire Marshal’s Office and other agencies are trying to determine what caused a home to go up in flames overnight in Hampstead.

Pender County Fire Marshal Tommy Batson said it happened at a home on Treetop Court in Hampstead early Tuesday morning.

Batson said the neighbors heard some kind of explosion. He said they do not know what caused it. There is not much remaining of the home.

We will bring you more details as they become available.