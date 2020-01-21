NC husband creates moving video for wife battling brain cancer

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — A North Carolina Navy veteran is battling brain cancer and her husband is showing his love by comforting her with song.
Newlyweds Ray and Roslyn Singleton are embracing the journey they weren’t expecting.
“To me, cancer is a blessing, because it’s my way of telling people that no matter what it is, it’s going to be OK,” Roslyn Singleton said.
She said it’s her second bout with cancer. She started to notice something was wrong in 2008 while she was serving in the Navy, and was diagnosed in 2013.
“The first round was more aggressive. The tumor was the size of an orange,” Singleton said.