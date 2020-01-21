NCDOT wants your input on future road projects

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — Area residents will get a chance to provide input on what transportation projects they would like to see built in the next several years.

Feedback will go toward the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for years 2023 through 2032.

With a goal of increasing safety, reducing congestion and promoting economic growth, NCDOT uses data and local input to determine which projects get funded in the 10-year plan based on a specific formula created by the Strategic Transportation Investments law.

NCDOT says it allows them to use its funding more efficiently to enhance North Carolina’s infrastructure while supporting economic growth, job creation and a higher quality of life.

A statewide 30-day public comment period to submit project ideas will be held between Monday, Jan. 27 and Friday, Feb. 28. During this 30-day period, you can send project suggestions in a survey here.

Alternatively, people within Division 3, which covers Brunswick, Duplin, New Hanover, Onslow, Pender, and Sampson counties, can drop in the office of Caitlin Marks, PE, the division’s planning engineer, at 5501 Barbados Boulevard in Castle Hayne, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Feb. 4-6 to ask questions and provide feedback. You can reach her at 910-341-2000 or cmmarks@ncdot.gov.

Projects can be as large-scale as an interstate improvement or as small as a new turn lane or intersection improvement. Projects can be for any mode of transportation, including Highway, Aviation, Bicycle & Pedestrian, Ferry, Public Transportation, and Rail.

Please note that the comment period is not for maintenance-related projects such as patching potholes, resurfacing, or ditches. NCDOT uses a different method to prioritize maintenance projects.

NCDOT Division 3 will also collect input from local transportation planning organizations and from its own staff as it puts together its list of potential projects. Project scores and a draft statewide mobility project list are expected to be released by March 2021. There will be another public comment period regarding regional impact projects in Spring 2021, with the same process taking place for division-level projects in Fall 2021.

The 2023-2032 draft STIP will be released in February 2022, with approval by the Board of Transportation in the summer. Projects scheduled in the first six years are considered committed, while projects in the final four years of the draft 10-year plan will be re-evaluated again as part of the next STIP development process.

More information on the STIP development process can be found on the NCDOT STIP website.