PET PALS: 1-year-old domestic short-haired siblings need home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two young cats who are siblings are looking for a new home.

Officer Stephen Watson with New Hanover County Animal Services said they are one year old domestic short hair cats. The cats are from the same litter.

Watson said the two cats are funny when they are together, but they are also very calm and loving.

To meet the pair, head over the New Hanover County Animals Services at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. They are vaccinated, micro-chipped and spayed and neutered.

County residents can adopt for $70.