Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly bringing more than 400 jobs to NC

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday that a pharmaceutical company will invest nearly $500 million as it brings hundreds of jobs to Durham.

Eli Lilly and Company, which is based in Indiana, has announced a massive investment in the area.

North Carolina’s recruitment effort has been known as “Project Blue Jay.”

The company plans to invest $474 million in Durham and create 462 jobs in the process. The minimum salary for those jobs will be just over $72,000 per year.

The state’s Economic Investment Committee approved an incentive package for the company on Tuesday with nearly $10 million in incentives from North Carolina and $2.5 million from Durham County.

