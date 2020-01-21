Historic Senate proceedings officially get underway

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — The first day of President Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate is officially underway, marking just the third time a president has faced removal from office in U.S. history.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican and an ally of the president, unveiled a resolution laying out the ground rules for the trial on Monday. The resolution gives both House managers and the president’s defense team 24 hours each over the course of two days to present their cases, followed by a period for written questions.

Senators will likely spend Tuesday hearing debate over the resolution, which must be passed before opening arguments. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said he plans to offer several amendments on calling witnesses and demanding documents.

A simple majority of senators — 51 votes— is needed to approve the resolution and other motions. There are 53 Republicans in the Senate, and 47 Democrats, including two independents.

