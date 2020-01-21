Squeeze will rock the Wilson Center’s stage this summer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College announced UK band Squeeze will be performing there this summer.

The group will bring their sound to the stage on August 19 at 7:30 p.m., as part of their Squeeze Songbook 2020 Tour.

The group, which debuted in 1974, was founded by Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook. Their first album was released in 1978.

The band is known for their top hits including “Black Coffee in Bed,” “Tempted,” “Pulling Mussels (from the Shell),” and what is often considered their signature song, “Cool for Cats.”

Tickets will go on sale to Cape Fear Stage Members on Wednesday, January 22; tickets will available the general public on Friday, January 24.

Tickets start at $29 (plus taxes and fees), and may be purchased online, or via Ticket Central for telephone or in-person purchases.

The Wilson Center is located at 703 North 3rd Street.