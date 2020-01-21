Third grader joins NASCAR pit crew for a day

LYNCHBURG, VA (WSLS) — “How cool is this? Look at your fancy outfit,” Kirsten Filiberto said to her student Josh Grandeo.

Josh hugged her after finding out she was behind the surprise.

It all started with a picture of Josh dressed in Filiberto’s old college cap and gown— holding a sign that reads “Future Pit Crew Member.”

Filiberto teaches reading at Paul Munro Elementary School and has her students dress in her cap and gown.

“I’ve never had a student say they wanted to be a pit crew member before,” Filiberto said.

With help from a friend, Filiberto found out pit crew members with Chip Ganassi Racing out of Charlotte, North Carolina wanted to pay the 9-year-old a visit.

