Cape Fear Academy basketball sweeps rival Coastal Christian

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Cape Fear Academy and Coastal Christian Academy met on the hardwood on Tuesday night in the latest installment of the rivalry and it was all Hurricanes.

In the girls game, Cape Fear Academy jumped out to the 36-15 halftime lead and cruised to the 60-40 convincing win. Elena Crvendakic led by way for the Hurricanes in the win finishing with 14 points, Brooke Barton was the games leading scorer with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Centurions.

The Cape Fear Academy’s defense came to play in the boys game, limiting Coastal Christian to just six first half points on their way to the 58-19 win. Emmanuel Bonsu led the charge offensively for the Hurricanes with 17 points, fellow senior Georges Lefebvre chipped in 15 points.

Coastal Christian will be on the road against Fayetteville Academy on Friday night, while Cape Fear Academy plays host to Harrells Christian.