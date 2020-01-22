Deputies search for missing woman last seen at Brunswick hospital

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman.

Deputies says 28-year-old Meagan Suzanne Reynolds was last seen early Tuesday leaving Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

BCSO reports she was seen driving away from the hospital in a gray or black 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. BSCO provided photos of the missing woman’s jeep.

Deputies says Reynolds lives in the Sunset Beach area.