Deputies search for missing woman last seen at Brunswick hospital

Meagan Suzanne Reynolds (Photo: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing woman.

Deputies says 28-year-old Meagan Suzanne Reynolds was last seen early Tuesday leaving Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

BCSO reports she was seen driving away from the hospital in a gray or black 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. BSCO provided photos of the missing woman’s jeep.

Deputies says Reynolds lives in the Sunset Beach area.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Cason at (910) 713-6115 or call 911.

