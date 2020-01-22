LISTEN: Deputies release audio from Leland armed robbery

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There is a $1,000 reward being offered for information that leads to the arrest of two robbery suspects in Brunswick County.

The sheriff’s office says the robbery happened Sunday around 8:45 p.m. at the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Zion Church Road in Leland.

Listen to the audio recording below:



The sheriff’s office says two men waved a weapon and left in a white car, possibly a Honda.

If you know anything about about the robbery, contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.