Man pleads no contest to sexually assaulting woman during Hurricane Florence

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man facing several sexual assault charges for a crime that happened during Hurricane Florence appeared in New Hanover County court on Tuesday.

Benjamin DiCicco, 43, was arrested and charged with rape and kidnapping on September 17, 2018.

According to the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office, DiCicco pleaded no contest to kidnapping and sexual battery.

A judge sentenced DiCicco to a minimum of three and a half years in prison. He must also register as a sex offender once he’s released.