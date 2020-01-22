NC to require students to take personal finance course to graduate

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Personal Finance is the new course that your North Carolina high school student will have to take.

High school students in the state will soon elevate their knowledge in personal finance.

In 2019, House Bill 924 was passed. It mandates a course in economic and personal finance to be developed.

It also states that the course is a graduation requirement for all students graduating from a North Carolina public high school.

Many other states already have a personal finance course requirement in place.