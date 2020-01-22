NHSO to host national K-9 competition in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has been selected to host the 2020 USPCA National Police Dog Trials.

The event is from September 20-25.

It’s held each year throughout the United States and will now be in New Hanover County at Veterans Park, located at 835 Halyburton Memorial Parkway.

More than 100 K-9 teams from across the country will participate in hopes of achieving a National Patrol Dog Certification and compete at being crowned the “Top Dog”.

The United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) is largest and oldest police K-9 organization in the country.

The trials are an opportunity for police K-9 teams to certify their canines through national appointed judges and to obtain a national certification that helps confirm their canines’ abilities through six different events.

The events during this trial will in include Obedience, Agility, Evidence Recovery, Suspect Search and Criminal Apprehension with and without gunfire.

Most events will be open to the public and will start each day at 8:00 a.m.