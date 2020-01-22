Overturned tractor trailer causing delays in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Schools are warning parents of a traffic delay Wednesday morning.

According to a post on the Pender County Schools Facebook page, an overturned tractor trailer on Highway 53 near Burgaw is causing delays.

Around 7 this morning, the post said there is a massive backup on Hwy 53 that will not clear anytime soon.

“Please seek alternate routes if you normally take students into Burgaw via Hwy 53. Also, be aware that some bus service might be delayed because of the congestion.”