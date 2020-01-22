Panthers’ McCaffrey gives Marine 2 tickets to Super Bowl

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Carolina Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is sending a U.S. Marine to the Super Bowl.

McCaffrey is teaming up with USAA and the Marine Corps Association & Foundation to send Sgt. Maj. Luis “Chino” Leiva to the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 2 in Miami.

Semper Fi SgtMaj Luis Leiva at Camp Lejeune! Thank you for nearly 30 years of service to our country and being part of the best defensive team I’ve ever seen. Proud to present 2 tix to #SBLIV on behalf of @USAA & @MCA_Marines. #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/so8jqkAb0R — Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) January 22, 2020

McCaffrey this season became the third player in NFL history with at least 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season.

He will meet with Leiva and other military members during Super Bowl weekend.

A New York native and a Baltimore Ravens fan, Leiva is currently stationed in Jacksonville, North Carolina.