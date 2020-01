WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a stabbing victim arrived at the emergency room early Wednesday morning.

Police were dispatched around 5 a.m. to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The man told police he was stabbed by another man following a dispute over a woman.

The crime reportedly happened at 12th and Greenfield streets. However, police were not able to find a crime scene.

This case is still under investigation.