Trot Nixon to be inducted in NC Sports Hall of Fame

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Former MLB player and Wilmington resident Trot Nixon will soon be recognized for his athletic achievements.

Nixon was announced as a part of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame 2020 induction class Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

A two-sport star at New Hanover High, Nixon played 12 years in the Major Leagues for three different teams, but is best known for his play with the Boston Red Sox, where he was a fixture in right field for 10 seasons.

As a high school senior, he was named the North Carolina player of the year in both football and baseball and was named Baseball America’s national player of the year.

A right fielder, Nixon hit .274 in a 12-year major league career with 137 home runs and 555 RBIs. In 42 post-season games, Nixon hit .283 with six home runs and 25 RBIs.

Nixon also hosted WWAY’s “5th Quarter” from 2010 through 2016.

Learn more about Nixon

Nixon is among several others including Debbie Antonelli, Muggsy Bogues, Mack Brown, Dennis Craddock, Dr. Charles Kernodle, Mac Morris, Julius Peppers, Bobby Purcell, Judy Rose, Tim Stevens and Donnell Woolford.

“This year’s class encompasses all fields of athletics, including professional, collegiate,

high school and special achievements,” said Nora Lynn Finch, president of the Hall. “This

57th class of inductees and their outstanding accomplishments continue to build on the

rich sports heritage of North Carolina. We look forward to celebrating this special time

in our state’s sports history.”

The NC Sports Hall of Fame was established in 1963.

A permanent exhibit, the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame is located on the third floor of the NC Museum of History in Raleigh and features significant objects and memorabilia donated by inductees. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.