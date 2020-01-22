Visitors center dedicated to iconic Wilmington tour guide

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A well-known man in our community has received some major recognition.

The downtown Wilmington visitors center was dedicated to the late Bob Jenkins during a ceremony Wednesday.

The site at the end of Market Street is now named the Bob Jenkins Visitor Information Center.

Jenkins was a downtown tour guide for 30 years and consider a pioneer in the redevelopment of the area.

He was also a missionary and designer.

He died in August 2018 at the age of 83.

Jenkins was featured as an Extraordinary Person of the Week back in May 2014.