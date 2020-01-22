Visitors center dedicated to iconic Wilmington tour guide

By
WWAY News
-
0
Bob Jenkins (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A well-known man in our community has received some major recognition.

The downtown Wilmington visitors center was dedicated to the late Bob Jenkins during a ceremony Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The site at the end of Market Street is now named the Bob Jenkins Visitor Information Center.

Jenkins was a downtown tour guide for 30 years and consider a pioneer in the redevelopment of the area.

He was also a missionary and designer.

He died in August 2018 at the age of 83.

Jenkins was featured as an Extraordinary Person of the Week back in May 2014.

You Might Also Like