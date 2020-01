BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — WWAY’s Amanda Fitzpatrick gave birth to a baby girl named Naomi last month, and now she is finally home with her parents.

Naomi has spent the last several weeks in the NICU at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. She is now out of the hospital and at home with her happy mom!

- Advertisement -

Amanda wanted to thank everyone for their prayers and support for her miracle baby. She says Naomi is doing great!