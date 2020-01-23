20 YEARS AGO: Snow blankets much of North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY/WTVD) — Twenty years ago, central North Carolina saw the most snowfall it has ever seen.
Snowfall started the evening of January 24 and continued through January 25 in 2000.
This wasn’t your typical North Carolina snow flurries. The snow was falling at around 4 inches per hour–an unheard of number in the Tar Heel state.
1 of 1
Snowfall totals from the storm:
- RDU: 20.3″
- Chapel Hill: 16″
- Durham: 18″
- Wilmington: 4-5″
- Bladen County: 4-6″
- Pender County: 3-5″
- Columbus County: 4″
But after the four snow/ice storms closed out the month, Raleigh-Durham had seen 26 inches of snow and temperatures dropping to nearly 0 degrees.
The January 2000 snow storm was not only one of the worst in North Carolina history, it was also one of the most poorly forecasted snow storms.