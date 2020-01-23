8 mayors from the Carolinas in DC fighting for ‘ghost gun’ regulations

WASHINGTON, DC (WSOC) — Mayors from across the country, including eight from the Carolinas, will be in Washington D.C. Thursday fighting for regulation on “ghost guns.”
The guns are bought online and assembled at home. They have no serial numbers and are essentially untraceable.
Officials said they’re being used more and more in violent crimes and the mayors are calling on Congress to act.
Some communities aren’t waiting.
“We banned ghost guns in Columbia, South Carolina,” said Columbia Mayor Stephen K. Benjamin.
However, there are no statewide bans in either North Carolina or South Carolina.