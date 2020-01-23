Breast cancer victims, survivors model fashions at charity event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Susan G. Komen Foundation Luminescence: Saving Lives in Style Fundraiser was held in Wilmington Thursday.

WWAY’s Randy Aldridge was the host of the event.

It took place at Wrightsville Manor featuring fashions from Lumina Station shops modeled by local breast cancer victims and survivors.

The event also included food and a silent auction.

Dr. Sandra Hall was the keynote speaker.

The event was designed to celebrate women fighting breast cancer.

“Luminescence and Wilmington Health are here together to recognize those individuals that are fighting so diligently against breast cancer this event is here to celebrate those individuals and their caregivers recognition for us to continue to fight the good battle,” Alysa Bostick with Wilmington Health said.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Susan G. Komen North Carolina Triangle to the Coast.