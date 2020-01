BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY)–Cape Fear Community College women’s basketball used a nine point halftime lead on Thursday night to take down rival Brunswick Community College on the hardwood, 95-75.

NiAmoni Bagley was the Sea Devils leading scorer with 21 points, while Rashauna Grant pitch in 20 points in the win for CFCC.

BCC will be off until February 2nd when they host Caldwell, while CFCC travels to take on Southwest Virginia on February 1st.