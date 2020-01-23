Columbus County man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a man is behind bars for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend last week.

On January 14, CCSO says a woman from the area of Shade Fisher Road reported that she had been kidnapped by Jaide Devon Mackenzie Harvey.

The sheriff’s office started an investigation to find Harvey and the victim.

“There was an outstanding domestic violence protective order on the subject in question for past incidents that caused great harm to this female,” CCSO wrote in a news release.

With help from the Horry County and Loris police departments, the two were found in South Carolina.

Harvey, 23, was charged with first degree kidnapping.

He is waiting to be extradited back to North Carolina.