Derek Brunson returning to the octagon at UFC 248

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Wilmington native and UFC fighter Derek Brunson will be returning to the Octagon on March 7th for UFC 248.

Brunson will match up with Edmen Shahbazyan at 185 pounds. Shahbazyan is undefeated in his career with a 11-0 MMA record and 4-0 inside the UFC octagon.

Brunson is coming off a win in his last fight, the middleweight beat Ian Heinisch by decision in August.

UFC 248 will be held on March 7th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The main card will air on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on UFC Fight Pass/ESPN+.

UFC 248 LINEUP