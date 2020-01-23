Family claims rodent was found in produce purchased from Walmart

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) — A family from Union County claims they discovered a dead rodent in a bunch of collard greens they had purchased online from Walmart.
Husband and father, Jhoan Pulgarin, claims his wife ordered groceries from Walmart to be delivered to their Union County home last Friday. The order included a bunch of collard greens. Pulgarin claims the produce was stored in his home refrigerator from Friday until Sunday.
The father said he discovered a dead rodent in the collard greens as he was preparing to cook them Sunday.
“I’m pulling all the leaves out of the stem and as I’m pulling them out one by one, I start noticing that some of the leaves are bitten. So I start noticing and keep pulling them out and then I see it, there was a mouse right there,” explained Pulgarin.
He said he snapped a photo of the dead rodent after making the discovery. He said he then disposed of the mouse and the collard greens.