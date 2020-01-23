Ft. Bragg soldier honored, escorted back to Fayetteville

FORT BRAGG, NC (WTVD) — Master Sergeant Nathan Goodman died during a training exercise in Arizona last Tuesday. Those who knew and loved him are asking the community for support as his remains are escorted back home.

“While Nate didn’t die over in Afghanistan, Iraq or Syria, he still deserves a sendoff as momentous as that,” said Nicole Mitchell, a family friend. “I’m sad for my friend, but devastated for the family knowing the road they will have ahead. While some of us will move on in a couple of months this is not anything they will ever get over.”

1 of 2

- Advertisement -

Mitchell organized a tribute for the 36-year-old soldier assigned to the Third Special Forces Group called, “Light Nate’s Way Home.” She collected American flags and candles with ribbons–yellow, black and red, the colors of the Third Special Forces Group–to distribute to those who want to honor him.

Goodman’s remains arrived at RDU at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and were escorted to the Lafayette Funeral Home in Fayetteville on Raeford Road.

“If you want to honor him, be the kind of American worth dying for,” Mitchell said.

Despite frigid temperatures, hundreds lined Raeford Road near the funeral home to say goodbye to Sgt. Goodman and honor the Green Beret.

Read more here.