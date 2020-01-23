Full Court Press Team of the Week: West Brunswick Boys Basketball

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)–The West Brunswick boys basketball team started the year with a 3-2 record, but since that point the Trojans are 10-2. The recent hot streak has earned West Brunswick the Full Court Press Team of the Week award.

The 2019-2020 season has been a year of change and adapting for the Trojans. Aaron Taylor became West Brunswick’s new head coach after Ty Johnson announced he was moving on this past summer. The transition was difficult at first, but now it seems like the program hasn’t missed a beat.

“We’ve been working with him since this summer and everybody was buying in from the get go,”says West Brunswick senior Jadyn Parker. “It is proving that it is working and we just have to keep it going.”

Taylor now leads a Trojan program that went 14-13 last season and he didn’t know what to expect when he arrived in Shallotte. That quickly changed the first he time he stepped in the gym with his new team. Now, he has West Brunswick sitting at 13-4 and coming off a big time win over New Hanover last Friday night.

“When everybody talks about West Brunswick, they talk about potential,”said Trojan head coach Aaron Taylor. “We had to decide what we were going to do with that potential, are we going to be successful with it or let it be just potential. I think we are starting to see that success with this group.”

There are still a few weeks left to go in the regular season, but West has their sights set on a Mideastern Conference title. They know it is a possibility, but are aware anyone can beat anyone in this conference.

“For us the big thing is keeping that same mindset when we go against the teams ahead of us in the standings,”said West Brunswick junior Christian Williams. “We got to come into every game focused and just keep working hard.”

The Trojans ultimate goal is to bring home a state championship to Shallotte, but for now there are still thing to improve on. That starts Friday night for West Brunswick on the road against the Ashley Screamin’ Eagles.

“Were going to do the same stuff against Ashley that we do against; New Hanover, Hoggard, and Laney,”says Taylor. “If we can continue to perfect the small things in our game, the wins will take of itself.

West Brunswick and Ashley will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Ashley High School.