Health officials report six more flu deaths in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A total of six new flu-related deaths were reported last week by North Carolina health officials.

According to the department’s flu report, six people died between Jan. 12 and Jan. 18.

- Advertisement -

The season has seen 41 total deaths so far.

According to NCDHHS, the flu is considered widespread across the state.

Early treatment with an antiviral drug can also help prevent flu infections from becoming more serious, officials said.

Related Article: ER patient dies after being left unattended for more than an hour at hospital

Other precautions you can take to protect against the spread of flu and other viruses include:

Staying home when you are sick until you have been fever-free for at least 24 hours

Washing your hands frequently, preferably with soap and water

Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discarding the tissue promptly

Flu season runs from September through mid-May.