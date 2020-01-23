NC mom finds children’s pictures on stranger’s Facebook profile

ARCHDALE, NC (WGHP) — A simple scroll on Facebook took a concerning turn for a local woman. Becky Smith said she was not expecting to see a portrait of her three kids used on someone’s profile.

She said a man who lives nearly 300 miles away used a picture of her kids as his own profile picture. She didn’t know him at all and found it very creepy.

“My mouth dropped and I’m like am I seeing this for real? I was just like, what in the world? I took screenshots of it to make sure it was real,” Smith said.

Smith says she was so confused and didn’t understand why anyone would do this.

“I definitely describe it as creepy because I just can’t imagine what the reasoning is why he would use somebody else’s picture,” Smith said.

She shared what happened with her friends and reported the photo to Facebook.

