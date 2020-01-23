Oak Island drug roundup results in 18 arrests, 12 still wanted

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — An operation called New Year’s Resolution Roundup resulted in 30 people facing numerous drug charges, according to a news release from the Oak Island Police Department.

For more than a year, detectives worked with neighboring agencies to reduce the sale of illegal narcotics.

By Thursday afternoon, 18 people were arrested and 12 others were still wanted. The 30 suspects are charged with a total of 105 felonies and 29 misdemeanors ranging from sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances to sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance.

Oak Island detectives along with NC ALE, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department and Caswell Beach Police Department all assisted this year with multiple investigations.