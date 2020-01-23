Police: Man kills firefighter who was leaving wife’s home

GRANITE QUARRY, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a man shot and killed a firefighter who had just stepped outside his estranged wife’s house, then fatally shot himself.

News sources report the Granite Quarry-Faith Joint Police Department said a man parked a pickup truck in the driveway of the home and was lying in wait Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The department said the man shot the firefighter with a shotgun, then walked inside the home, confronted his wife before he shot and killed himself.