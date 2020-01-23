Democrats resume opening arguments against Trump

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — Senators reconvened in the Capitol for the third day of President Trump’s impeachment trial, with House Democrats resuming arguments for why the president should be removed from office for abusing his power and obstructing Congress.

Democratic senators seemed bolstered by Wednesday’s proceedings and hailed Representative Adam Schiff, one of the lead impeachment managers, for laying out a detailed timeline of Mr. Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.

Over the course of eight hours on Wednesday, Schiff and the six other managers took turns presenting a mountain of evidence collected over the course of the House’s months-long investigation. They punctuated their presentations with video clips and excerpts of hours of public testimony in the House from officials who witnessed many of the events in question, as well as the president’s own words.

But they also highlighted key portions of the factual record that remain a mystery, urging senators to issue subpoenas to compel the administration to produce key documents and witnesses that could shed more light on the president’s actions and motivations.

Schiff said the managers would focus on the constitutional underpinnings for the first article of impeachment — abuse of power — during their presentations on Thursday.

Thursday’s arguments are the second of three days controlled by the House managers before the president’s legal team will have the opportunity to mount his defense.

