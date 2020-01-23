Teachers across NC consider extended walkout in new survey

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Teachers across North Carolina said they are angry about the lack of funding for education in the state.

A survey circulated by the North Carolina Association of Educators asked teachers whether they’d consider missing work to fight for education and health care funding.

“How many days of work would you be willing to miss in order to fight for funding?” is one of the questions on the survey.

An educator, who did not want to be identified, said the survey was created by Organize 2020–the racial and social justice caucus of the North Carolina Association of Educators–to determine where people are and how far they’d be willing to go to get a budget passed.

That same educator said the survey supposedly “takes the temperature” of teachers around the state.

The survey also asks educators where they teach and how much they’d be willing to fight for medicaid funding.

