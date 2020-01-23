UNCW Men’s Basketball hopes to carry momentum into Charleston

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Last week was a emotional one for the UNCW men’s basketball team. C.B. McGrath was fired on Monday, but the Seahawks ended it on a high note Saturday night beating the Northeastern Huskies, 76-74.

Newcomers Brian Tolefree and Mike Okauru led the charge offensively for UNCW finishing with 17 and 16 points apiece.

The win snapped a season-long 12 game losing streak for the Seahawks. It was also the first victory for the team under interim head coach Rob Burke.

Now, he’s excited to see his young squad hit the road to take on the College of Charleston. The Cougars are 6-2 and sitting in second place in the CAA standings after the first rotation of games.

“We have been on the road in this league, but Charleston is a little different animal because of how good of a team they are,”said UNCW head coach Rob Burke. “I am anxious to see how our guys react, but it’s going to be a win win no matter what for us.”

UNCW and the College of Charleston will tip-off at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday night from TD Arena.