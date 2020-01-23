UNCW seeks alcohol sales at additional athletic venues

WILMINGTON, NC (StarNews) — From the casual to the die-hard fan, the addition of alcohol sales at UNCW’s Trask Coliseum this basketball season has been well received and could be extended to other athletic venues on campus in the near future.

A proposal for allowing alcohol sales at UNCW’s baseball, softball and soccer facilities will be voted on by the board of trustees during its quarterly meeting on Friday.

According to a presentation posted on UNCW’s website, which will be presented to the board, UNCW’s food service provider, Aramark, has also applied for N.C. Alcohol Beverage Commission permits for Brooks Field, Boseman Field and the UNCW Soccer Stadium Complex.

Athletic Director Jimmy Bass said the university will wait until the school year ends to review the alcohol sales in total and provide a number, which is the reporting protocol with the UNCW Board of Trustees.

