UNSOLVED: Man charged in 2016 murder in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been charged in a 2016 murder in Wilmington featured on #Unsolved.

According to Wilmington Police spokeswoman Linda Thompson, Cedric Alden Burnett, 23, is charged in connection to the death of Aljhean Williams, 14.

No bond for Cedric Burnett. Court appointed attorney. Next court date Feb. 15. Going to press conference at WPD now pic.twitter.com/ygyzdqZHJq — Hannah Patrick (@Hannahpatricktv) January 23, 2020

WWAY’s Hannah Patrick spoke with Williams’ mother in 2018 about her son’s death.

The District Attorney’s Office is holding a press conference with the Wilmington Police Department on the arrest this morning at 11 a.m.

We will have more details on WWAY News at Noon.