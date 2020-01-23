#UNSOLVED: Man charged in 2016 murder in Wilmington

By
Hannah Patrick
-
0
Cedric Burnett (Photo: NHSO)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been charged in a 2016 murder in Wilmington featured on #Unsolved.

According to Wilmington Police spokeswoman Linda Thompson, Cedric Alden Burnett, 23, is charged in connection to the death of Aljhean Williams, 14.

WWAY’s Hannah Patrick spoke with Williams’ mother in 2018 about her son’s death. 

The District Attorney’s Office is holding a press conference with the Wilmington Police Department on the arrest this morning at 11 a.m.

We will have more details on WWAY News at Noon.

