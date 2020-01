‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment. Every week Wills Maxwell Jr. gives a humorous report on the weird news stories that WWAY did not cover. This week’s stories are:

Samsung introduced Neon, a realistic-looking AI chatbot.

Scientists studied cuttlefish’s vision by putting 3D glasses on them.

An Alaskan man went in his shed to hide from a moose.

Watch ‘What Did We Miss?’ every Thursday on Good Morning Carolina and News at 11. Catch up on previous episodes here.