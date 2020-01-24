Agents recover stolen 500-year-old copy of Columbus letter

WILMINGTON, DE (AP) — Federal agents in Delaware have recovered a stolen 500-year-old copy of a letter penned by Christopher Columbus that vanished from an Italian library decades ago.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware announced the find on Wednesday.

It’s the fourth such return in recent years after U.S. investigators, tipped off by a rare books expert, determined that several authentic copies of the Columbus letter had been stolen from libraries across Europe.

Valued at up to $1.3 million, it was found in the hands of a unidentified private collector and ordered to be returned to Italy.