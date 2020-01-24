Alcohol sales approved at more UNCW venues

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW fans will soon be able to drink alcohol at baseball, softball and soccer games.

This morning, the Board of Trustees approved a resolution to sell beer and wine at Brooks Field, Boseman Field and the UNCW Soccer Stadium Complex.

UNCW’s food service provider, Aramark, has applied for ABC permits for all three facilities.

Those permits are expected to be approved in February. Beer and wine will be sold for $8 each.

In October, the UNCW Board of Trustees approved the sale of beer and wine at Trask Coliseum.

The expanded venues also come with their own sale procedures, however, no alcohol sales will start before Noon.

Brooks Field (Baseball)

Sales start when gates open (generally 90 minutes before game start)

Sales stop at top of 7th inning

During a double header or tournament play, sells continue until top of 7th inning of the last game

Boseman Field (Softball)

Sales start when gates open (generally 60 minutes before game start)

Sales stop at top of 5th inning

During a double header or tournament play, sells continue until top of 5th inning of the last game

UNCW Soccer Complex

Sales start when gates open

Sales stop at start of the second half

When there are two matches, sales continue until the start of second half of the last match