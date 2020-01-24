Coronavirus outbreak: 2nd US case confirmed in Chicago

(CBS News) — The U.S. confirmed a second case of the new coronavirus from China on Friday as authorities in China raced to lock down more cities in an extraordinary bid to halt the spread of the deadly disease. The new virus has left 26 people dead in China and sickened hundreds more.

The quarantine of entire cities in China is unprecedented and affects more than 30 million people.

Authorities believe the new coronavirus, which causes flu-like symptoms, moved into the human population from an infected animal at a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Chinese health officials and the World Health Organization confirmed this week that the virus has been transmitted person-to-person, but it remains unclear how easy it is to contract it from another infected individual. The WHO on Thursday declined to declare the virus a global public health emergency, saying it was still too soon to take that measure.

